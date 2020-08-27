Egypt’s daily Covid-19 cases exceed 200 for 1st time

Cairo, Aug 27 : Egypt reported 206 new Covid-19 cases, the first single-day infection spike to exceed 200 since August 1, the Health Ministry said.

Wednesday’s figure increased the overall caseload to 97,825, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 1, there were 238 cases in a day and had kept declining since then.

The country saw a record daily infections on June 19 with 1,774 cases.

Meanwhile, there were 19 new deaths on Wednesday, which took the death toll to 5,317, while 996 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 68,713, according to the Ministry.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed Covid-19 case on February 14 and the first death on March 8.

Amid declining deaths and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past two months as part of a plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

