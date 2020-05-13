Eid in Hyderabad: Prayers at home for 1st time in nearly 100 years

Hyderabad: Celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad will be different from earlier years due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Fatwa issued

On the occasion of the Eid, residents of Hyderabad will offer thanksgiving (Sukrana) namaz at home for the first time in nearly 100 years as Jamia Nizamia issued a fatwa urging Muslims not to offer Eid prayer in congregation.

Mufti Moulana Mufti Mohammad Azeemuddin, head of Jamia Nizamia who signed the fatwa asked Muslims to stay at home on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As Eid prayer can be performed only in the congregation, fatwa urged Muslims to offer ‘thanksgiving’ prayer at home.

It may be mentioned that earlier, after the fatwa of the organization, all mosques in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were closed for public and namaz in the congregation was stopped.

Nizam’s rule

It may be noted that during Nizam’s rule in erstwhile Hyderabad State, Muslims were asked to offer namaz at home on the occasion of Eid due to the outbreak of a major pandemic.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.