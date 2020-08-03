Eid-ul-Adha: Hindu Vahini workers attack Muslims; FIR registered

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 3rd August 2020 8:10 am IST

Hyderabad:  Workers of Hindu Vahini outfit attacked Muslims in Bhongir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to sources, some anti-social elements lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday afternoon that people belonging to minority community have gathered near Jaleelpura mosque to slaughter big animal and calf. On receipt of complaint Bhongir police reached the spot and seized the big animal.

Meanwhile, anti-social elements belonging to Hindu Vahini attacked Muslims. They pelted stones and attacked with sticks, resulting in tension in the area.

Amid chaos, the animals escaped as the police tried to shift the seized animals to police station.

As the tension prevailed, police registered three different cases including two against Muslims and an FIR against the anti-social elements.

Investigations are underway.

Source: Siasat news
