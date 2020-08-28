Eight injured in acid attack in MP village; two held

By Nihad Amani Published: 28th August 2020 4:23 pm IST

Sehore: Eight persons were injured in an acid attack following a petty dispute at a dairy farm in a village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Khaikheda village on Thursday night, when accused identified as Rahul and Dipak, sons of the dairy farm owner, allegedly threw acid during a scuffle, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said.

At least six injured persons were rushed to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, he said.

The injured men, aged between 18 to 40 years, sustained burns on their hands and faces, the official said.

The acid thrown by the accused, who were also injured in the incident, was meant for checking fat content in milk at the dairy farm, he said.

The two accused were arrested under section 326 [voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means] of the IPC and probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the dispute.

Source: PTI
