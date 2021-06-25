‘Ek number ka jhoota’: Rakhi Sawant slams KRK for attacking Salman

Mumbai: Actress, controversial queen and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rakhi Sawant often manages to grab headlines with her statements or hilarious antics. Ever since she stepped out of Salman Khan’s show, she frequently interacts with media and gives enough fodder for gossip.

Rakhi often praises Salman for his social work and even thanked him helping her financillay during her mother’s surgery. During her ‘Bigg Boss 14’ stint, Rakhi was highly praised by Salman for constantly entertaining the audience with funny content.

And now, she has come out to support the superstar in his legal battle with self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK.

Rakhi Sawant supports Salman Khan

In a latest interview with Times Of India, Rakhi Sawant slammed KRK for criticising Salman and even called him a ‘big liar.

She said, “KRK is a liar, he only criticises everyone. Mika Singh has made an apt song on you, KRK. I don’t like to say things like these for you, but I cannot help it. You are going against Salman ji, his films, and NGO, because you are the biggest liar. He helps a lot of people and there is no need for him to say everything to the world.”

“Salman has helped a lot of poor girls in getting them married, he helped junior artistes in Bollywood during the lockdown by sending money and food to their homes. Just like Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Ambanis, Akshay Kumar and others are helping the people in need,” she further added.

Salman Khan-KRK controversy

For the unversed, KRK was slammed with a defamation lawsuit by Salman Khan post Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s release. Not just this, the superstar but also got an interim order against him which prohibits KRK from saying anything about the Bollywood star.

While the self-proclaimed critic claims that Salman has sued him for his review of Radhe, Khan’s spokesperson on the other hand said that the case has been filed for his claims about the actor and his NGO.