Elderly auto-driver assaulted for not saying Modi Zindabad, JSR

JAIPUR: An elderly man was allegedly assaulted by two men after he refused to shout “Modi zindabad” and “Jai Shree Ram”.

Rajasthan police registered an FIR after the 52-year-old Ghaffar Ahmad Kacchawa narrated the incident that took place in the early hours of Friday in Sikar district while he was returning home, The Indian Express reported.

Say ‘Modi zindabad’

In the FIR, Ahmad alleged that the duo in a car stopped his auto rickshaw near Jagmalpura and asked him to say ‘Modi zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ as per his statement to the police.

When he refused to do as said, the slapped him and beat him up.

“The men abused me and forced me to chant ‘Modi zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’,” Express quoted Ghaffar as saying.

He accused the two men of stealing his wristwatch and Rs 700 from him.

2-3 of teeth broke

He was reportedly left with broken teeth, a swollen eye and bruises on the cheek.

“The men pulled my beard, kicked and punched me as a result of which 2-3 of my teeth broke…I sustained serious injuries on my left eye, cheek and head as they assaulted me with a stick. After beating me up, they said we will rest only after sending you to Pakistan,” Ghaffar said in the FIR.

Ahmad’s nephew, Shahid, told Express that his uncle is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Accused arrested

On the basis of Kacchawa’s complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the identified as Shambhudayal Jat, 35, and Rajendra Jat,30.

Within six hours after the FIR was registered, Pushpendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Sikar said that the two miscreants were arrested and the vehicle used was confiscated.