Elderly migrant found dead in Odisha’s quarantine centre

Bhadrak: An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odishas Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.

The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said.

The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.

Family members said, the man had diabetes and age- related health problems.

Source: PTI

