menu
search
10 Jun 2020, Wed
  • Latest
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Elderly migrant found dead in Odisha’s quarantine centre

Posted by Qayam Published: June 10, 2020, 3:55 pm IST
Elderly migrant found dead in Odisha’s quarantine centre

Bhadrak: An elderly migrant lodged in a quarantine centre in Odishas Bhadrak district was found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Radhashyam Pani of Korkora gram panchayat, had returned from Kolkata on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhadrak Shyama Bhakta Mishra said.

The man who was staying in a temporary quarantine centre of the village was found dead in his room, he said.

The swab samples of the man was supposed to be sent for COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the ADM said.

The exact reason for his death was not immediately known.

Family members said, the man had diabetes and age- related health problems.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved