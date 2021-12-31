Elderly woman left to fend for herself by children

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 31st December 2021 3:06 pm IST
elderly woman
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The word mother evokes images of unconditional love, kindness, and selflessness in taking care of her children. No children can survive if such selfless care is not provided by the mother to her children in their infancy. Every society holds mothers in high esteem.

But unfortunately, there are cases when the grown-up children desert their mothers in old age to fend for themselves.

The people at Peddapalli district have witnessed such a heart-wrenching scene when a 90 years old woman was left in a deserted hut with a plastic cover, near the government junior college ground.

The woman lived without food and water in the chilling cold weather for three days and at last, people noticed her due to her continuous sobbing.

The people shifted this elderly woman to “Sukhi Center”. Owing to her hunger and thirst, the woman was in a pitiable condition and was barely able to speak due to her weakness.

She informed that her name is Madhuna Amma and she had three sons and two daughters.

