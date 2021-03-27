Election Commission bans bike rallies in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Election Commission of India on Saturday banned bike rallies 72 hours before the date of poll and on the poll day in all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

According to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, the poll body was informed that in certain places some anti-social elements used the bikes to intimidate the voters before and on the poll day.

Taking that into account the poll body has decided that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before the date of poll and on the poll day in all the constituencies where elections are to be held.

Election for the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6.