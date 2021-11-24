Election held for Kondapalli municipality chairman on Andhra HC order

Vijayawada: The election for the chairman and vice-chairman of Kondapalli Municipality in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh was held on Wednesday as per the direction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The State Election Commission completed the poll process amid tight security. However, as per the court orders, the result was not declared.

TDP ward members reached the municipal office under the leadership of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani while ward members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was led by MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad.

The election could not be conducted on Monday and Tuesday. Ward members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Kesineni Nani had approached the High Court seeking direction to the Assistant Election Officer to conduct the election without further delay.

The court had observed that election was apparently postponed not to implement its orders allowing MP Kesineni Nani to vote in the election as an ex-officio member.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Tomato prices touch Rs 130 at Madanapalli yard

Justice D. Ramesh had summoned Vijayawada police commissioner (in charge) G. Pala Raju and Assistant Election Officer Shivanarayana Reddy. When Shivanarayana Reddy said the situation was not suitable to conduct the election, the judge asked him why he did not seek the help of police.

After issuing the direction to conduct the election on Wednesday, the court adjourned the case hearing to November 25. The poll panel was directed not to announce poll results till further orders.

In the municipal elections held last week, ruling YSRCP and TDP had won 14 wards each. However, TDP’s strength rose to 15 as independent ward member K. Srilakshmi joined the party.

The newly elected ward members were scheduled to elect chairman and vice-chairman on Monday. With MLA Krishna Prasad eligible to cast his vote as ex-officio member, YSRCP’s tally had gone up to 15. However, YSRCP members stalled the election on Monday on the ground that Vijayawada MP can’t participate in the voting.

The High Court allowed Nani to cast his vote but will rule later on validity of his vote.

In the recent elections held for 13 urban local bodies, YSRCP had swept the polls winning 11 of them with clear majority. TDP won Darsi municipality in Prakasam district while the result was tied in Kondapalli.