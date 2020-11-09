Elections in AICF in sight, Madras HC appoints new RO

By Venkatachari Jagannathan

Chennai, Nov 9 : The Madras High Court on Monday appointed former Justice (retd) of Punjab and Haryana High Court, R. Kannan, as the new returning officer to conduct the elections to elect the office bearers of the All India Chess Federation (AICF), said advocates.

“Ordering the closure of all interim applications filed by various parties, the court also said the new electoral college will be decided by Kannan,” Sanjay Chadha, advocate for AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, told IANS.

He added that the elections will be held as per the National Sports Code.

As a result, the old list of electoral college might undergo a change.

Recently, the Madras High Court had said the electoral college that existed in February 2020 is no more valid.

“The elections to be held outside Tamil Nadu or virtually if the Registrar of Societies agrees,” P.S. Raman, advocate for AICF President P.R. Venketrama Raja, told IANS.

Chadha said the AICF bank account will be operated by Chauhan and Treasurer Kishor M Bandekar – the two elected office bearers – for the purpose of paying the returning officer’s fee of Rs 5 lakh and out of pocket expenses.

“All other non-elected office bearers appointed after the last elections will have no locus standi now. The three-year tenure of all the AICF office bearers got over in June 2020,” Chadha said.

The AICF is split into two factions – one headed by Raja and the other by Chauhan.

The leaders of the two factions with their respective supporters had removed each other from their posts.

As a result, the Indian Bank has frozen AICF’s bank account with it for the past several months.

However, the Central government recognises Raja and Chauhan as AICF’s President and Secretary, respectively.

The Central government, in a letter addressed to Raja and Chauhan on May 20, while referring to the disputes in the management of the chess body, had said: “AICF may resolve the issues concerning the management of All India Chess Federation by September 30, 2020.”

