Electrical engineer in Gurugram dies in road mishap

Gurugram, Nov 30 : A 35-year-old electrical engineer with a private company based in Manesar, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, died after a speeding truck rammed into his motorcycle from behind near Narsinghpur village on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the police said.

The man, identified as Prashant, was killed in the accident on Sunday night. He lived in Sector 9 along with his family.

The police said Prashant was on his way home from Manesar when the incident took place.

“When the victim reached near the Nirsinghpur village, a speeding truck hit his bike from behind, following which he fell off the bike and ultimately into a drain, dying on the spot,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

A police team of Sector-37 police station reached the spot after receiving information from the passersby.

The body of the victim was handed over to his family members after conducting a medical examination on Monday.

“An FIR in the matter has been registered at Sector-37 police station against the truck driver. The police is scanning the CCTV footage of the location to identify the accused driver,” Boken added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.