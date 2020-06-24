Elli AvrRam comes up with new dance form in hilarious new post

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 24, 2020, 6:27 pm IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam has come out with a funny new dance form that she calls “Mango dance”.

Elli took to Instagram, where she and her friend are seen dancing on “Maria, Maria” by Carlos Santana but with a twist. The two are seen holding two mangoes each in their hands.

“Ever heard about ‘The Mango Dance’? It’s a tropical ancient dance form, where you gently hold the mangoes and shake them as you move your body in a soft way, that will seduce and trap it’s audience. Its often performed with a partner (as you can see) to easily confuse and hit the target.(Target sat on that sofa)…PS, it’s a joke,” Elli captioned the video.

Elli had also shared a video of herself dancing in a long dress.

She captioned the video: “Elli Advice: When feeling low, put on happy music and start dancing in any kind of way! Dostoon, I promise you’ll start feeling better.”

Elli keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her dance moves with her regular updates on social media.

The Swedish-Greek actress was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang” and will reportedly next be seen in “RoohiAfza”.

