Elli AvrRam is in mood for ‘work’

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 5:38 am IST
Elli AvrRam is in mood for 'work'

Mumbai, Sep 16 : Actress Elli AvrRam on Wednesday was in the mood for some serious script reading, going by her latest post on social media.

In her latest Instagram pictures, Elli pores over a script on bed. “Script-work-mood-time,” she captioned, tagging her post with #excited, #nervous, #butterflies, #7sense#dubai, #shoot, #ElliAvrRam, and #yourstruly.

Elli did not share what the script was for and where she was. However, going by her hashtags, the actress seems to be in Dubai for the shoot.

She recently shared a video of her stage combat training, and action routine.

Elli, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film “Micky Virus”, was recently seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s multistarrer “Malang”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Photographer breaches Biden's security perimeter
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close