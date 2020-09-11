Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is back in Mumbai after a six-month stay in Germany, and has opted for mandatory home quarantine.

“I am so glad to be back. Currently, I am doing my quarantine period. There are multiple projects lined up and I can’t wait to get back on the sets. I had a great time in Spain and Germany. I learned as much as I could — be it cooking, gardening, or other things,” Elnaaz said.

Although she spent her time in Germany, she made a trip to Spain, too. “We went on a holiday to Mallorca islands in Spain as the situation eased out a bit. The world is going through a difficult time and we all can do nothing but to do our bit to stay healthy and safe — for ourselves and for everyone around us.”

Elnaaz rose to fame with her performance in web-series such as “Sacred Games” and “Abhay”.

“I am happy to be back, though I am staying indoors for now. I urge everyone to stay safe and follow the rules.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.