Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 5:49 pm IST
Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany

Mumbai, Sep 11 : Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is back in Mumbai after a six-month stay in Germany, and has opted for mandatory home quarantine.

“I am so glad to be back. Currently, I am doing my quarantine period. There are multiple projects lined up and I can’t wait to get back on the sets. I had a great time in Spain and Germany. I learned as much as I could — be it cooking, gardening, or other things,” Elnaaz said.

Although she spent her time in Germany, she made a trip to Spain, too. “We went on a holiday to Mallorca islands in Spain as the situation eased out a bit. The world is going through a difficult time and we all can do nothing but to do our bit to stay healthy and safe — for ourselves and for everyone around us.”

READ:  Picasso Ceramics offer 87 ceramic editions

Elnaaz rose to fame with her performance in web-series such as “Sacred Games” and “Abhay”.

“I am happy to be back, though I am staying indoors for now. I urge everyone to stay safe and follow the rules.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close