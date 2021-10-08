Elon Musk says Tesla moving headquarters from California to Texas

He also said Tesla will continue to expand activities in California, according to Sputnik.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 8th October 2021 8:33 am IST
Elon Musk says Tesla moving headquarters from California to Texas

Washington: Tesla founder Elon Musk said that they are moving the company’s headquarters from the US state of California to Texas because there is more space to expand operations and it has a more affordable cost of living.

“I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” Musk said on Thursday during a shareholder meeting, Washington Post reported.

Musk, who is also the founder of SpaceX, conducts test launches of his prototype Starship rocket in the Texas city of Boca Chica, which he has dubbed Starbase.

MS Education Academy

He also said Tesla will continue to expand activities in California, according to Sputnik.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button