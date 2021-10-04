Elon Musk’s net worth crosses $200 billion mark

By Sameer|   Updated: 4th October 2021 11:29 am IST
American business magnate Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday once again became the richest person in the world after his net worth crossed the $200 billion mark. His net worth surpassed the net worth of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos due to the rise in Tesla’s share price.

As per Forbes, he became the third person to cross the mark. Earlier, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault had crossed the mark.

Currently, the market valuations of Tesla and SpaceX are $792 billion, and $74 billion respectively. Musk holds over one-fifth of shares of Tesla.

On Monday, Musk’s net worth reached $203.4 billion after he became $3.8 billion richer whereas, Bezos’s net worth fell by $1 billion to $197.7 billion.

Following is the list of the top 10 billionaires of the world:

NameCountry
Elon MuskUnited States
Jeff BezosUnited States
Bernard ArnaultFrance
Bill GatesUnited States
Mark ZuckerbergUnited States
Larry EllisonUnited States
Larry PageUnited States
Sergey BrinUnited States
Warren BuffettUnited States
Mukesh AmbaniIndia

Out of the top 10 billionaires in the world, eight are from the United States.

Recently, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) Mukesh Ambani grabbed the spot on the list. Currently, he is the only Asian on the list.

