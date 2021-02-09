Embassy in Abu Dhabi directs Indians stranded in UAE to return to their home

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Monday asked Indians stranded in United Arab Emirates (UAE) en route to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait to leave for their home.

The Indians and many other nationals travelling to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait got stuck in the UAE after the country imposed a flight ban on February 3 in wake of the surging COVID-19 cases and might be lifted only in the month of May now. Saudi Arabia suspended entry from 20 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The press release by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi reads, “Due to the COVID related restriction on incoming passengers, currently, it is not possible for Indian nationals to transit via Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.”

“All India nationals are therefore advised to kindly ascertain the latest COVID related travel guidelines of their final destination country before embarking on an outward journey from India. They are also advised to carry enough personal provisions and funds to cater to any urgent requirements.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Indians locked-out of Saudi Arabia are miffed over the export of COVID vaccine from India to the Islamic nation. The flight ban in view of the ongoing pandemic imposed last week had trigged the anger of the Indians even more.

Indians, who are the biggest expatriate community in the kingdom, after the announcement said that their lives have turned over.