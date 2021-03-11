Emile Hirsch, Paris Jackson refute dating rumours

Los Angeles, March 11 : Actor Emile Hirsch and model-actress Paris Jackson have refuted rumours that they are dating.

On Wednesday, Hirsch had posted a photo of the two together on Instagram with the caption: “Hiding out with you.” This led many to believe that the two are romantically seeing each other.

However, People magazine reports that the two are just friends. “They’ve been friends for a long time,” a source close to the two told the publication.

When users commented that the photo made them “uncomfortable”, Jackson replied: “He’s actually one of the youngest homies of mine. One of my best friends is in their 50s. You probably don’t have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol. Not to mention another close friend of mine is 76. Age is but a number, i enjoy the company of people of all ages.”

She added: “I am the student and teacher of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. Nothing wrong with that.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.