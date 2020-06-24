Emirates temporarily suspends passenger services from Pakistan

By Sameer Published: June 24, 2020, 10:30 pm IST
Emirates
ANI

Dubai: Emirates has announced that it has temporarily suspended passenger services from Pakistan.

Temporarily suspend passenger services

“We regret to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from 24 June 04:00 Pakistan LT, until early next week,” Dawn quoted the spokesperson for the airline as saying in a press release on Tuesday night.

The statement further said, “In the meantime, Emirates will continue to operate repatriation flights into Pakistan as per the announced schedule, and continue to operate cargo services that support the trade and movement of goods between Pakistan, UAE and our global network.”

Affected customers

“We remain in contact with the relevant authorities on requirements to resume services for travelers, and look forward to operating our flights again soon. Affected customers will be contacted directly by our service team. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the Emirates added.

Source: ANI
