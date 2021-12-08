Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi, Manish Malhotra create abaya saree

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has teamed up with Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi and Indian celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra to create an abaya saree, to celebrate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prospering fashion scene.

Etihad Airways has launched the third and final video in its ‘Hosting the World’ campaign to mark UAE’s 50th anniversary.

The video shows the duo in full creative mode, designing, cutting, sewing and fitting an outfit based on a fusion of the traditional Emirati Abaya and an Indian saree. The clip also shows a drawing of the Etihad cabin crew being fitted with the new outfit that has transformed the Etihad uniform into an Abaya saree.

Watch here

Malhotra called their design “one of its kind”. “I have always enjoyed designing a saree. Over the years, I’ve constructed several styles of the six-yard staple, which is my absolute favourite,” Gulf News quoted Manish Malhotra.

“When Etihad Airways offered me [the opportunity] to create an abaya saree, to mark UAE’s 50th anniversary, I knew they would meet at a crossroad of elegance and modesty, making it an effortless, chic, versatile, and one of its kind sartorial creation,” he said.

Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi with Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways said, “The UAE’s creative scene is booming and at Etihad, we are proud to recognise and honour this through this unique series of collaborations. Flying in Manish Malhotra, one of India’s most renowned fashion designers, to work with the UAE’s talented Hessa Al Falasi has been a highlight of the campaign.”