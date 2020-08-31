Emma Roberts announces pregnancy

By Neha Published: 31st August 2020 10:43 pm IST
Emma Roberts

Washington: Hollywood star Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old actress made the announcement on social media on Sunday after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet. She posted a series of photos on Instagram displaying her baby bump alongside boyfriend and actor Garrett Hedlund.

The ‘Scream Queens’ actor can be seen posing in a white dress, beaming on a sun-drenched couch as Garrett wraps his arms around her.

“Me…and my two favorite guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

Soon after she shared the news, her aunt, Julia Roberts, commented on the post, saying: “Love you .”

Page Six reported that Emma Roberts previously dated actor Evan Peters for years until they called it quits in March 2019.

The ‘Tron’ star Hedlund dated Kirsten Dunst for four years, but they broke up in 2016.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hollywood
Tags
