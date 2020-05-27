Employee at Charminar Dawakhana tested positive for COVID-19

The Government Nizamia General Hospital which is popularly known as Charminar Dawkhana had been rendering COVID-19 service for almost two months now.

S. Mallesh, 51 years- old had contacted the virus while rendering his service as a class four employee in Nizamia.

Mallesh was deployed by AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) as a front line warrior. He was deployed at the hospital on April 24 and almost after 20 days that was on May 9 Mallesh reported ill health.

According to superintended, Nizamia Hospital, “Mallesh, complained of bad health on May 9 and had shown a few symptoms like fever, cough and cold. Later, we shifted him to Gandhi hospital and there he is under treatment.”

“His coworkers and other staff members are under quarantine at Nizamia Hospital and as of now none of them show any symptoms.”

Mallesh is a resident of Jiyaguda,

