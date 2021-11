Hyderabad: Have you completed intermediate with BiPC or MPC in 2020 or 2021 and want to earn while you learn? If yes, here is the best opportunity.

Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Helping Hands Foundation are going to host an employment drive on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Interested persons can attend the drive at 3 p.m. on Friday at Mehboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat Daily, Abids.

For more information, job seekers can contact 6303724936