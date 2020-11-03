Empty train coach catches fire near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 3 : An empty sleeper coach caught fire at Medchal Railway Station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A South Central Railway (SCR) official said one of the 10 stabled coaches was burnt in the fire which broke out around 1.50 p.m.

Railway employees, who were on duty, isolated rest of the coaches and disconnected the overhead electrical supply to prevent the fire from spreading.

The official said the fire was completely brought under control and put-off with the help of fire extinguisher and fire engine.

The coaches were stabled at the station since September.

The cause of the fire is not known. The official said they were conducting an inquiry to ascertain the cause.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.