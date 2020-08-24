Emraan Hashmi to star in comedy titled ‘Sab First Class’

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 2:02 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 25 : Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to tickle the funny bone with a new comedy film, Sab First Class. The film revolves around the aspirations and dreams of the common man.

“The film is a hilarious yet sensitive story about the common man, and how he can go to any length to fulfil his needs. In the bargain, he stands to lose his family, his face in society and gets caught in a situation he cannot find his way out of,” said Emraan, about the film directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.

“Balwinder’s script is a laugh riot but has its poignant moments as well. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before and was pretty much on board after I heard the first narration,” Emraan shared.

The script narration was done via video call during the lockdown. Said Balwinder: “As soon as Emraan heard the script, his body language indicated that he was on, although he wanted to sleep on it as any actor should. We did a few sessions on video conferencing as well, which is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. A week or so later Emraan called me with suggestions and his thoughts. He was on, and we were super excited,” Balwinder said.

Apart from “Sab First Class”, Emraan will also be seen in the psychological thriller “Chehre” co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, and the gangster drama “Mumbai Saga”, also featuring John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

