Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the Arampora area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district late Tuesday night after specific information about the presence of militants there was received, a police official said.

He said security forces conducted searches in the area and maintained a tight cordon to prevent militants from fleeing.

The contact with the militants was established Wednesday morning after the ultras fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight was going on and further details are awaited.

Source: PTI

