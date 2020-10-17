Encounter breaks out in South Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 17 : An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Larnoo area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Larnoo area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

