Encounter breaks out in South Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 19 : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Melhora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, officials said.

The firefight started after security forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started in Melhora area in Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.