By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 1:04 am IST
Encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 30 : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday night, officials said.

The encounter started after terrorists opened fire on a naka party of the police and the CRPF at the Pantha Chowk.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and a search operation has been initiated which led to an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint naka of the police and the CRPF at the Pantha Chowk. Forces have cordoned off the area. During search, terrorists again fired upon the search parties, leading to an encounter,” the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

