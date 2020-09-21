Encounter on between terrorists, security forces in Kashmir’s Budgam

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 3:31 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 21 : An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces at Charar-i-Sharief in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday, officials said.

The firefight took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launced a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

