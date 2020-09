Encounter starts at Pattan in North Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 4 : An encounter had started between terrorists and the security forces at Yedipora in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about terrorists in that area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

