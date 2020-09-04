Encounter starts at Pattan in North Kashmir

By News Desk 1 Updated: 4th September 2020 8:35 am IST
Encounter starts at Pattan in North Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 4 : An encounter had started between terrorists and the security forces at Yedipora in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The encounter started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific information about terrorists in that area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Yedipora Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Csaba Laszlo Chennaiyin FC head coach for 2020-21 ISL season
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close