By News Desk 1 Updated: 15th September 2020 8:35 am IST
Encounter starts in South Kashmir's Pulwama district

Srinagar, Sep 15 : An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Marwal in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started at Marwal area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

