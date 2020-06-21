Encounter underway in Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants here on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Zoonimar area of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and the exchange of fire is going on.

Further details were awaited.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city, the official added.

Source: PTI