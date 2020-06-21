Encounter underway in Srinagar

By Qayam Published: June 21, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Pulwama: Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06-05-2020_000082B)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants here on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Zoonimar area of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and the exchange of fire is going on.

Further details were awaited.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city, the official added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close