The endless queue for Rs 500 making it difficult for ladies

Muzaffarnagar: Uttar Pradesh’s is India’s fourth-largest state in the country with a huge population of over 199,812,341 people of which 29.43 per cent live below the poverty line. However, the coronavirus is only intensifying such impoverished conditions that the state is unfortunately known for.

Whether it is the daily wage worker from India or a first-world superpower like the US, both are in the same boat as they are financially strapped due to the halt of their work and are suffering due to food scarcity.

The video below shows an endless line of helpless ladies in Muzaffarnagar, UP’s Gandhi Colony. They are waiting in a giant queue to withdraw the amount of Rs. 500 deposited in their bank accounts by the central government amidst the lockdown.

In this line, women were all spotted maintaining a certain amount of distance from each other demarcated by circles. One policeman can be seen aggressively telling some of the women to “Move away” to maintain physical gaps between each other.

