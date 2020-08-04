Eng vs Ire 3rd ODI: Morgan’s 14th ton propels England to 329

Southampton, Aug 4 : Captain Eoin Morgan’s 14th ODI ton helped his side post a target of 329 for Ireland to chase in the third and final match between the two sides at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.

Morgan smacked a 78-ball hundred as part of a 146-run stand with Tom Banton for the fourth wicket with the latter scoring 58 off 51 balls.

England looked set to a total close to 400 during the swashbuckling partnership but Ireland managed to reel them in after Morgan’s dismissal.

The hosts got off to a slow start with openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow being dismissed for single digit scores. England were 44/3 when Morgan took off. He smashed 15 fours and four sixes in his innings. However, he felt tightness in his groin while batting because of which he won’t be in the field for the Ireland chase. All rounder Moeen Ali will captain the side in his stead.

David Willey also managed to get a half century, scoring 51 off 42 balls while Tom Curran remained unbeaten on 38.

Craig Young was the highest wicket taker for Ireland, ending with figures of 3/53. Curtis Campher and Josh Little took two wickets each, with the latter dismissing Morgan. England have already won the series 2-0 and are looking to make a clean sweep in what is their first ODI series since they won the World Cup last year.

Brief scores: England 328 in 49.5 overs (Morgan 106, Banton 58; Young 3/53)

