Eng vs Pak: Crawley scores 50, Abbas scalps two in drawn 2nd Test

Southampton, Aug 17 : England’s Zak Crawley scored a half-century while Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas took two wickets as both sides settled for a draw on Day 5 of the rain-marred second Test at the Ageas Bowl on Monday.

Play was possible only in the third session after Day 3 was washed out completely whie very little play took place on the fourth day.

Crawley scored 53 before Abbas trapped him in front while Dom Sibley managed 32 before he was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Abbas.

When both sides shook hands, hosts’ skipper Joe Root (9 batting) and Jos Buttler (0 batting) were at the crease after Yasir Shah trapped Ollie Pope (9) in front.

Resuming at 223/9 on Day 4, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for the tourists with a fighting 72 as Stuart Broad and James Anderson returned figures of 4/56 and 3/60, respectively, to bowl out Pakistan for 236.

England lost Rory Burns (0) in the first over itself as Shaheen Shah Afridi had the left hander caught at second slip by Asad Shafiq.

Only 5 overs were possible before the skies opened up again and early lunch was taken. On Day 2, England made quick work of the Pakistan tail after Babar Azam’s dismissal by getting rid of Yasir Shah and Shaheen Afridi in quick succession. However, Rizwan went on the counter after that and helped his team past the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: Pakistan 236 (Mohammad Rizwan 72, Abid Ali 60, Babar Azam 47; Stuart Broad 4/56, James Anderson 3/60) vs England 110/4 d (Zak Crawley 53, Mohammad Abbas 2/28). Match drawn.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.