Hyderabad: An engineering student has mysterioulsy went missing from his hostel at Maisammaguda under Petbasheerabad police station limits.

According to Police, the student left on his own. B Jeevan Reddy (20), a second year BTech student of a Mallareddy Engineering college, was staying in a boys’ hostel in Maisammaguda. He went missing around 8 pm.

Based on a complaint from his father, the Petbasheerabad police booked a missing person’s case and investigation is underway.