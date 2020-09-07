England fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Australia

Southampton, Sep 6 : England players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first T20I in Southampton on Friday.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Martin Saggers and Alex Wharf, third umpire David Millns and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge.

Source: IANS

