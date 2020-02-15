England win second T20I by two runs against South Africa

A+ A-

Durban: A spirited England won the thrilling second T2OI by two-runs against South Africa at Kingsmead here on Friday (local time).

With this win, England levelled the three-match series 1-1. Chasing 205, skipper Quinton de Kock (65) and Temba Bavuma (31) provided a solid foundation and stitched the 92-run opening stand.

David Miller (21), JJ Smuts (13), and Dwaine Pretorius (25) played brief knocks but could not drag their side over the line and were left short of two runs in the last over.

In the last over, the hosts required 15 runs to win the match but could only score 12 as Tom Curran scalped two wickets in the last two balls.

Chris Jordan and Mark Wood both picked two wickets each.

Earlier, Proteas won the toss and asked visitors to bat first. Opener Jason Roy (40) and Ben Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 47 runs guided the side to post a massive total of 204/7 in twenty overs.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi bagged three scalps while Andile Phehlukwayo clinched two wickets.

The series decider will be played in Centurion on February 16.