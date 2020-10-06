Enjoy boating and food at Durgam Cheruvu Lake

Hyderabad: The Durgam Cheruvu Lake is all set to have a new floating restaurant (with a capacity of 80 seats) and boating facilities for the public. Citizens can now also seek pleasure in a 25-seater boat and a speedboat, which have been set-up at the water body by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).

Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and B. Manohar, Managing Director, TSTDC, inaugurated the boats and floating restaurant at the Durgam Cheruvu Lake on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Goud said, “Soon the lake will attract tourists as the Telangana Tourism department is offering a range of activities for the people to enjoy the view of the cable bridge.”

B Manohar, Managing Director of TSTDC said that a jetty boat has been converted into a floating restaurant, whch will feature a a multi-cuisine floating restaurant that will serve dishes ranging from South Indian to Mughlai. “The fee has not decided yet and the duration of the ride is one hour for Rs. 200. As of now, the plan is to provide good ambience with music. The floating restaurant can be booked by a group of people for events and birthday parties,” added B. Manohar. Further, he said that the duration of the speedboat ride is 10 minutes and that the duration of the 25-seater luxury boat is 45 minutes.