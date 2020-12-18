Enquiries for gym equipment declined since Aug: Report

New Delhi, Dec 18 : The fitness industry has been severely impacted by the pandemic and a recent report shows that enquiries for gym equipment have declined on a month-on-month basis since August.

Citing data on leads or enquiries generated on an e-commerce site, the report by fitness chain, Grand Slam Fitness Pvt Ltd, showed that the brand generated maximum leads in July which stood at 1,82,500. Since then there has been a significant decrease in the number of leads or enquiries.

It dropped from 1,38,500 to 1,09,600 and 86,000 enquiries in August, September and October respectively.

“This signifies that there is a decrease in the demand of home gym equipment after the gyms have resumed operations,” it said.

In terms of the top searched keywords, ‘motorised treadmill’ topped the list as more than 1 lakh leads were generated from November 2019 to October 2020. This is followed by ‘multi gym’, ‘gym equipment’ among others

The data also reveals the top 10 geography-wise break up of leads for gym setup category. The top 10 cities are Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Thane and Lucknow.

Further, top 10 states are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal.

Speaking about the insights, Prateek Sood, Director, Grand Slam Fitness said, “The pandemic has resulted in unprecedented state of affairs ever since its outbreak. While it has adversely affected businesses across various sectors, a few businesses have gained from it.”

“One such sector is gym equipment which has witnessed a sharp rise in its demand. However, there has been a significant decrease in the month on month leads generated after July 2020 when it was at its peak. May be this is because gyms and fitness centres have resumed their operations.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.