Enrollment program for Civil Services coaching held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust (GBKCT), SAFI-Chanakya Civil Service Academy, and Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED) jointly organized an enrollment program for Civil Services coaching in Hyderabad on December 4, 2021.

The program was meant for ex-students of Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) who have completed their engineering or medicine or any other graduate degree. It was held at the unity center, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

A total of 200 students of batch 1, 2, and 3 of HIE have attended the program. Out of them, 50 expressed interest in enrolling in the civil services coaching sponsored by GBKCT and FEED.

The duration of the residential coaching will be 18 months for 2022-23. SAFI-Chanakya will arrange the residential facility at Calicut, Kerala.

AK Khan

The admission to the coaching will be made based on the online qualifying test which will be conducted by SAFI-Chanakya. Based on the test, 100 students will be selected.

SAFI-Chanakya has considered 30 students of HIE from Telangana and AP for appearing in the test. The test will be conducted on December 11, 2021.

Selected candidates will be sponsored by GBKCT and FEED. They will also get SAFI-Chanakyas scholarships.

The program was attended by Mr. A.K. Khan, IPS (former DG), Advisor, Govt. of Telangana, Prof. Amirullah Khan, Economist & Advisor, and Ms. Khadija Zeenat of SAFI-Chanakya, civils academy and Trustee of GBKSCT, FEED, and Hyabderad Zakat Trust.