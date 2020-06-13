Dehradun: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday assured that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control.

“I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has been followed up with meetings at local level between Commanders of equivalent ranks,” the Army Chief said here.

“As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we are having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest… Everything is under control,” he added.

“We have a very strong relationship with Nepal. We have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages. We have very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future,” he added.

Major General-level talks were held on Friday between the Indian and Chinese Armies to discuss the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

India-China will hold multiple talks at different levels to address the situation, Army sources earlier said.

The military Commander-level talks were held on June 6 between 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and Chinese Maj Gen Liu Lin at Moldo opposite Chushul.

After the first round of talks, Chinese and Indian Armies disengaged by going back by 2-2.5 km from their stand-off positions at Galwan Nala, PP-15 and Hot Springs.

The Chinese military started a build-up along the Line of Actual Control in May first week along with the Ladakh sector and Sikkim where they came to the Naku La area and had a face-off with the Indian troops there.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.