By IANS|   Published: 6th January 2021 3:40 am IST
Entities to require LEI for large value transaction via RTGS, NEFT from FY22

Mumbai, Jan 5 : The ‘Legal Entity Identifier’ system will now be applicable for payment transactions of value Rs 50 crore and above undertaken by entities using Reserve Bank-run centralised payment systems from April 1, 2021.

The LEI, which is a 20-digit number used to uniquely identify parties to financial transactions worldwide, will be required to use the Real Time Gross Settlement and National Electronic Funds Transfer.

LEI was conceived as a key measure to improve the quality and accuracy of financial data systems for better risk management post the global financial crisis.

It was introduced by the Reserve Bank in a phased manner for participants in the over the counter (OTC) derivative and non-derivative markets as also for large corporate borrowers.

