Envelope recovered from blast site in Delhi, has text related to Israeli Embassy officials

New Delhi: Investigators have recovered an envelope, with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials, from the site of the blast near the Israeli Embassy here on Friday, according to sources.

“The envelope has a text related to an Israel embassy official. It is a case for investigating officers to see whether or not it has any link with the case. But, it has been recovered from the blast site,” a senior government official told ANI.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy this evening. No injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road here were found damaged.

The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony.

The nature of the explosion is being ascertained and security has been stepped up in and around the area.

After the explosion, External affairs minister S Jaishankar informed that he spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi and said that the Indian government has taken the blasts “very seriously” and that “no effort will be spared to find the culprits.”

He also assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats.

An alert has also been issued at all airports, important installations and government buildings in view of the blast. Enhanced security measures have been put in place, the Central Industrial Security Force said.

Blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi; EAM Jaishankar assures Israeli Foreign Minister of “fullest protection”. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in touch with senior Delhi police officials and is constantly monitoring the situation.

