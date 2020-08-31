Eoin Morgan feels he is batting ‘better than ever’

Manchester, Aug 31 : England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has said he is batting better than ever after playing another breathtaking knock in T20I cricket.

Morgan hit 66 from just 33 balls at the Old Trafford on Sunday as England chased down 196 against England with five wickets in hand to move 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match T20I series.

“I think (I am playing better than ever) and that is backed up by the stats,” Sky Sports quoted him as saying.

“The last couple of years have been the most productive of my whole career.

“Even before this series started, the last two years of international T20 cricket and some domestic cricket, are my best numbers to date, which is great.

“If I can combine that with experience, it will go a long way to – when I am moving up and down the order between four and six – trying to win a game (for England).

“It’s experience and confidence. I am more comfortable with the roles I am playing. Before I became captain I didn’t feel that comfortable jumping up and down the order.

“But now it’s my decision I feel more at ease, say, slipping down to No 6 and having Jos Buttler ahead of me than I would have beforehand,” he added.

The likes of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Joe Root could return for the six-white ball games against Australia, which begin with the first of three T20Is on Friday.

“There is a chance some guys will be back for (the Australia games) which is great,” said Morgan, whose side will also play Australia in three ODIs.

“Guys enjoy playing in our white-ball set-up so the fact some of them want to come back and play is great, particularly after being in the bio-secure environment for so long,” he added.

England and Pakistan will now face each other in the final T20I of the series at the same venue on Tuesday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.