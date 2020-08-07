Equities close flat after a choppy session, Asian Paints up 4.6 pc

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended flat after an extremely volatile trading session on Friday as the country’s coronavirus infections crossed 20 lakh mark.

That left investors wondering how quickly the battered economy will rebound.

At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 15 points or 0.04 per cent at 38,041 while the Nifty 50 was up by 14 points or 0.12 per cent at 11,214.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thing margins but Nifty IT dipped by over 1 per cent.

Among stocks, HCL Technologies was down by 2.1 per cent to Rs 689.90 per share while Infosys cracked by 1.9 per cent to Rs 951.65, Wipro by 0.6 per cent to Rs 277.95 and Tata Consultancy Services by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,295.

The other prominent losers were Titan, Sun Pharma, IndianOil Corporation, Larsen & Toubro and UltraTech Cement.

However, Asian Paints gained by 4.6 per cent to close at Rs 1,807.80 per share. Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were up by 3.7 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Asian shares tumbled after US President Donald Trump banned US transactions with China’s tech giant Tencent as well as ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped by 0.39 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell by 1.6 per cent. But South Korea’s Kospi rose marginally by 0.39 per cent.

Source: ANI