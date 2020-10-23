Equity indices in green; auto, consumer durables rise

News Desk 1Published: 23rd October 2020 10:30 am IST
Mumbai, Oct 23 : The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Friday with healthy buying in auto, consumer durables and telecom stocks.

The domestic market also reflected the largely positive trend in the Asian markets.

Around 9.55 a.m., Sensex was trading at 40,714.59, higher by 156.10 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close of 40,558.49.

It opened at 40,728.39 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 40,811.12 and a low of 40,642.17 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 11,935.10, higher by 38.65 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: “The markets continue to remain within the range. We are in expiry week and a one way move of the Nifty cannot be ruled out.”

“What needs to be seen is whether the markets are successful in getting past 12,050 and moving towards 12,300 or it manages to break 11,650 and slides downward to 11,450. We should witness a convincing move in the coming week,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

