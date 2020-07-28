Equity indices in green; IT, metal stocks rise

Mumbai, July 28 : The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Tuesday with healthy buying in IT and metal stocks.

Selling activity in banking and consumer durables stocks, however, capped gains on the indices.

The indices have come down from the day’s highs. The BSE Sensex has touched an intra-day high of 38,240.54 points.

At 10.26 a.m., it was trading at 38,099.67, higher by 164.94 points or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of 37,934.73.

It opened at 38,052.18 and has touched an intra-day low of 37,998.13 so far.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,177.60, higher by 45.80 points or 0.41 per cent from the previous close.

The major gainers on the Sensex so far were Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and TCS. The top losers so far were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Titan Company.

